Left Menu

Sapphire Foods shares debut over 14 pc higher

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 10:52 IST
Sapphire Foods shares debut over 14 pc higher
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Sapphire Foods India Ltd, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, on Thursday listed with a premium of over 14 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,180.

The stock made its debut at Rs 1,311, registering a jump of 11.10 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It then surged 17.25 per cent to Rs 1,383.60.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 1,350, a gain of 14.40 per cent.

The initial public offer of Sapphire Foods India was subscribed 6.62 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday last week.

The Rs 2,073-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 1,120-1,180 per share.

Sapphire Foods, an omnichannel restaurant operator and the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in the Indian sub-continent is backed by marquee investors such as Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss.

As of March 31, 2021, Sapphire Foods owned and operated 204 KFC restaurants in India and the Maldives, 231 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and two Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021