Left Menu

Ducati launches Panigale V4 SP in India at Rs 36.07 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:45 IST
Ducati launches Panigale V4 SP in India at Rs 36.07 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday launched its flagship motorcycle model Panigale V4 SP in India priced at Rs 36.07 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai, and deliveries will start with immediate effect, Ducati India said in a statement.

Panigale V4 SP is powered by a 1,103 cc engine and is capable of delivering 214 hp of power at 13,000 rpm, and 12.6 Kgm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

''We're glad to be expanding the Panigale family in India with the introduction of the all-new Panigale V4 SP, the top-of-the-range Panigale model, which now comes marked with the revered SP (Sport Production) moniker,'' Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

It is built for those who want the absolute best on the racetrack, he added.

The bike is inspired by the Ducati Corse bikes used in the pre-season tests of the MotoGP and SBK Championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021