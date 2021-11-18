Left Menu

Uber hits its 100th city milestone in India with launch in Telangana's Warangal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:25 IST
Uber hits its 100th city milestone in India with launch in Telangana's Warangal
Ride sharing platform Uber on Thursday announced it has launched its services in Warangal in Telangana, marking the company's expansion to 100 cities across India. Initially, it has made a range of auto and car products available on its platform in the city, it said in a statement here.

Uber launched in India in 2013.

''Since then, it has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers, till date,'' the statement said. The company said it has a goal of expanding to 200 cities.

Head of Cities Operations, Uber India & South Asia, Shiva Shailendran, said: “Our India journey is only just beginning and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the years to come.'' PTI RS SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

