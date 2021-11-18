Left Menu

Foodlink raises USD 8 mn from Plutus Wealth Management, others

We are delighted to have Plutus on board and backing us for this next exciting phase of the Foodlink journey along with OAKS Asset Management, who has been a valuable partner over the last few years, Sanjay Vazirani, founder of Foodlink said.Weddings in India are a recession-proof business, and the increased focus on high quality, hygienic food and formally organised vendors will strengthen Foodlink immensely, said Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner at Plutus Wealth Management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:51 IST
Foodlink raises USD 8 mn from Plutus Wealth Management, others
  • Country:
  • India

Foodlink, a luxury catering company, on Thursday said it has raised USD 8 million (Rs 59.34 crore) in funding led by Plutus Wealth Management.

The Series-B funding round also witnessed the participation of Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, Foodlink said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company will use these funds to expand its flagship business of luxury catering across newer geographies in India and overseas to take its luxury banquet brand called JADE Luxury Banquets to more cities.

The funding will be used to scale their casual dining restaurant business through its brands, India Bistro, China Bistro & Art of Dum.

The company has so far raised USD 23 million, including the current round. It received USD 15 million as part of its Series-A round from OAKS Asset Management in 2017. ''We are delighted to have Plutus on board and backing us for this next exciting phase of the Foodlink journey along with OAKS Asset Management, who has been a valuable partner over the last few years,'' Sanjay Vazirani, founder of Foodlink said.

''Weddings in India are a recession-proof business, and the increased focus on high quality, hygienic food and formally organised vendors will strengthen Foodlink immensely,'' said Arpit Khandelwal, Managing Partner at Plutus Wealth Management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021