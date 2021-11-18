Metaverse shares and property developers lead China stocks lower
China stocks closed lower on Thursday, led by metaverse-related shares as the state media flagged risks, while real estate developers fell amid liquidity woes. ** Real estate developers declined 2.1% amid concerns over liquidity woes in the sector. ** China Evergrande Group said it is selling its entire stake in HengTen Network Holdings for HK$2.13 billion ($273.5 million), while Country Garden Services raised HK$8 billion ($1 billion) from the sale of 150 million new shares.
- Country:
- China
China stocks closed lower on Thursday, led by metaverse-related shares as the state media flagged risks, while real estate developers fell amid liquidity woes. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0%, to 4,837.62, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,520.71 points.
** Media companies lost 2.7%, led by metaverse-related stocks, after state media People's Daily published an article telling people to think rationally on metaverse. ** Real estate developers declined 2.1% amid concerns over liquidity woes in the sector.
** China Evergrande Group said it is selling its entire stake in HengTen Network Holdings for HK$2.13 billion ($273.5 million), while Country Garden Services raised HK$8 billion ($1 billion) from the sale of 150 million new shares. ** Information technology shares and healthcare firms fell more than 1.7% each.
** Lithium stocks extended gains from the previous session, with Tibet Summit Resources Co, Chengxin Lithium Group and Tianqi Lithium Corp up between 5% and 10%. ** China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said the country will guide lithium battery makers to enhance technological innovation and improve products quality.
** Coal shares gained 1.1%. China will establish a special relending facility worth 200 billion yuan ($31.35 billion) to support the clean use of coal, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lithium
- China
- China Evergrande Group
- People's Daily
- CCTV
- Shanghai
ALSO READ
China says Xi was given no option for video address to COP26
UPDATE 2-China optimistic on climate markets deal after "wasted" years
Yahoo pulls out of China, citing ''challenging'' environment
China sets target for coal use at power plants by 2025
China stocks fall after premier warns economy faces downward pressure