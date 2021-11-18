FTSE 100 falls as commodity-related stocks weigh, Playtech jumps on takeover bid

UK's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as oil and mining majors took a hit from weaker commodity prices, while online gambling software developer Playtech jumped after receiving a third takeover bid in the past two months. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, as of 0805 GMT, with oil companies Royal Dutch Shell and BP shedding more than 1% each as crude prices plunged to six-week lows after China said it was moving to release reserves.

Miners fell 1.5% after copper prices dropped to their lowest in more than a month, weighed down by rising inventories, a firm dollar, and risk-off sentiment. The FTSE 100 extended losses to a third day after a robust jobs report and data showing inflation at 10-year high heightened rate-hike expectations.

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline declined 1.7% as it traded ex-dividend. Royal Mail climbed 4.8% after the company reported strong first-half results and said it would return 400 million pounds ($539.84 million) to shareholders as it forecast higher annual earnings in its UK business.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat, with Playtech Plc adding 3.4% after a takeover bid from JKO Play Limited, controlled by former F1 boss Eddie Jordan and former Scientific Games executive Keith O'Loughlin.

