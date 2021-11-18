Left Menu

European stocks edge higher; oil and mining shares drag

European shares inched higher on Thursday after a strong earnings season fuelled a series of all-time highs, while weakness in oil and metal prices hit commodity-related stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.1% as of 0824 GMT, with travel and leisure stocks in the lead. JKO joins a series of takeover bids for the British online gambling software developer.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:19 IST
European stocks edge higher; oil and mining shares drag
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares inched higher on Thursday after a strong earnings season fuelled a series of all-time highs, while weakness in oil and metal prices hit commodity-related stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.1% as of 0824 GMT, with travel and leisure stocks in the lead. While gains in the recent days have been small, the benchmark index has risen 17 times over the last 19 sessions. Oil stocks were among the biggest drags on the index and were down 1.2% after oil prices plunged on worries of a supply overhang and the prospect of China moving to release strategic fuel reserves.

Miners were down 0.8%, with London copper prices falling to their lowest in more than a month, weighed down by rising inventories. Submarines-to-steel group Thyssenkrupp jumped 3.6% after saying its profit could more than double next year and it may take its hydrogen unit public.

Playtech rose 3.6% after receiving a takeover bid from JKO Play Ltd, a firm co-owned by former F1 boss Eddie Jordan. JKO joins a series of takeover bids for the British online gambling software developer. Shares of German auto supplier Continental fell 2.7% after announcing the departure of its chief financial officer following a probe into the illegal use of defeat devices in diesel engines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021