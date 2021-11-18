Belavia stops flying some nationals to Belarus from Uzbekistan - Belta
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:53 IST
Belarusian state airline Belavia has stopped allowing citizens from Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Yemen to board flights from Uzbekistan's Tashkent to Minsk, the Belta news agency cited the carrier as saying on Thursday.
The European Union has accused Belarus of flying in migrants, mainly from the Middle East, and pushing them to illegally cross the border with Poland in a hybrid attack at the bloc. Belarus denies fuelling the crisis.
