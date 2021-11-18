Left Menu

Belavia stops flying some nationals to Belarus from Uzbekistan - Belta

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Belarusian state airline Belavia has stopped allowing citizens from Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Syria and Yemen to board flights from Uzbekistan's Tashkent to Minsk, the Belta news agency cited the carrier as saying on Thursday.

The European Union has accused Belarus of flying in migrants, mainly from the Middle East, and pushing them to illegally cross the border with Poland in a hybrid attack at the bloc. Belarus denies fuelling the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

