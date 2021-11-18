Sterlite Tech appoints CEOs for network services, software businesses

Sterlite Technologies on Thursday announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Praveen Cherian as CEO for its network services business, and Raman Venkatraman as the CEO for the software business.

The two senior executives will take over the responsibility from K S Rao, who will assume the role of the chief corporate officer at STL, leading key partner and ecosystem alliances, driving global policy advocacy and enabling group-level legal framework.

Rao has played a crucial role in scaling these businesses and preparing the strategic road map for their future growth, said STL, which is an integrator of digital networks.

With these changes, STL has built a leadership team that will unleash non-linear growth for all its business areas and elevate the company's position in the market, the company said in a statement.

''In line with these ambitious global plans, STL onboarded Praveen Cherian as the CEO for network services business, and Raman Venkatraman as the CEO for software business,'' the statement said.

Prior to joining STL, Cherian was the executive vice-president and head of infrastructure services for India and Southeast Asia at IBM, where he drove project-based and managed services businesses.

He also holds directorial positions on the board of reputed IT services and software companies.

Raman Venkatraman comes from TCS where he was the senior vice-president and global head for HiTech and professional services and also leading partnerships and alliances. He has assumed multiple leadership roles across geographies throughout his career spanning close to three decades, STL said.

Commenting on the new leadership team structure, Ankit Agarwal, managing director of STL, said, ''I am confident that together, we will unlock our next phase of technology leadership and transform billions of lives through digital networks.'' PTI MBI HRS hrs

