Left Menu

EU may clear semiconductor state aid but with safeguards

The Commission, which oversees antitrust policy in the 27 EU countries, would seek to ensure such support was subject to strong competition safeguards and that the benefits were shared widely and without discrimination across the European economy so as not to disadvantage smaller EU nations. The U.S. last year announced its CHIPS for America Act aimed at boosting its ability to compete with Chinese technology, while the EU plans to adopt its own chips act meant to foster state-of-the-art chip production in the bloc in 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:38 IST
EU may clear semiconductor state aid but with safeguards
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union may approve state aid to fund new semiconductor production in the bloc, its competition chief said on Thursday, while resisting calls by France and others for a no-holds-barred approach to subsidies. From delayed car deliveries to a supply shortfall in home appliances and costlier smartphones, businesses and consumers across the globe are facing an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips which is hurting the EU in particular due to its reliance on Asian chips and diminished share in the supply chain.

"The Commission may consider approving public support to fill possible funding gaps in the semiconductor ecosystem for the establishment in particular in Europe of first-of-its-kind facilities," Margrethe Vestager told the European Parliament. The Commission, which oversees antitrust policy in the 27 EU countries, would seek to ensure such support was subject to strong competition safeguards and that the benefits were shared widely and without discrimination across the European economy so as not to disadvantage smaller EU nations.

The U.S. last year announced its CHIPS for America Act aimed at boosting its ability to compete with Chinese technology, while the EU plans to adopt its own chips act meant to foster state-of-the-art chip production in the bloc in 2022. However, hurdles to building up Europe's chip capability include getting access to rare earth minerals outside the bloc and reluctance by companies to make hefty investments unless they can run the plants at full capacity to boost returns.

The European Commission extended looser state aid rules for virus-hit companies for six months to June 2022 in a bid to slowly wean them off more than 3 trillion euros ($3.4 trillion)provided by governments across the European Union. The so-called temporary framework, adopted in March 2020, was due to have expired by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.8829 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021