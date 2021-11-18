Left Menu

German, French stocks hit record highs, nudging European markets higher

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:45 IST
German, French stocks hit record highs, nudging European markets higher
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares hovered near record levels on Thursday fuelled by strong earnings, although weakness in commodity-related stocks due to declines in oil and metal prices limited gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.1%, with auto stocks hitting a record high boosted by German carmaker Daimler's 1.3% gain. Berenberg initiated coverage on Daimler with "buy", saying it expects the recently spun-off Daimler Truck to spark higher returns.

"There's a gradual creeping of money into the European market," said Graham Secker, European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley. While gains for the STOXX 600 have been small recently, the benchmark index has risen 17 times over the last 19 sessions, helped by a stronger-than-expected earnings season and an accommodative monetary policy.

"General investor sentiment has been too cautious, but now as concerns through July, August and September about the U.S. and China slowdown and earnings season are starting to lift, that's allowing equities to move higher," Secker said Germany's DAX, Switzerland's SMI and France's CAC 40 touched all-time highs during the session.

Oil stocks were among the biggest drags on the index, down 1.1% after crude prices plunged on worries of a supply overhang and the prospect of China moving to release strategic fuel reserves. Miners slipped 0.6% after London copper prices fell to their lowest in more than a month.

Latest Refinitiv data shows profits of companies listed on the STOXX 600 are expected to rise 60.4% in the third quarter to 103.6 billion euros ($117.2 billion) from a year earlier, a dip from last week's 60.7% estimate. "The Eurozone has seen larger earnings upgrades than other regions, and we forecast 60% earnings growth this year," analysts at Swiss bank UBS wrote in a note.

Submarines-to-steel group Thyssenkrupp jumped 4.9% after the company said its profit could more than double next year and it may take its hydrogen unit public. Playtech rose 4.1% after receiving a takeover bid from JKO Play Ltd, a firm co-owned by former F1 boss Eddie Jordan. JKO joins a series of takeover bids for the British online gambling software developer.

A decliner was German auto supplier Continental, which fell 4.4% after it announced the departure of its chief financial officer following a probe into the illegal use of defeat devices in diesel engines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021