Two Resilient Social Enterprises Receive Funding Boost From The Singapore International Foundation and Deutsche Bank

Winners of the SIF-Deutsche Bank Made for Good Award receive $10,000 each in recognition of their resilience and commitment during these challenging times.

India – Business Wire India The Singapore International Foundation (SIF) and Deutsche Bank have partnered to launch the SIF-Deutsche Bank Made for Good Award. The award seeks to support and encourage social enterprises which have shown great resilience and innovation in adapting their business to deliver on social impact in spite of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winning social enterprises were announced on Social Enterprise Day 2021, which honours and raises awareness of cause-driven businesses that provide solutions to address social issues. The two winning social enterprises are (in alphabetical order): • Mitti Café (YSE Regional 2019, India)​ Mitti Café is a social enterprise in Karnataka and West Bengal, India, that provides employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for adults with intellectual and/or physical disabilities through the establishment of food cafés within institutional spaces. During the pandemic, Mitti Café diversified its revenue stream by relocating its chain of cafés to areas with higher footfall and by collaborating with non-governmental organisations to launch an e-commerce platform that sells products made by their beneficiaries. Mitti Café has also since served at least two million meals to frontline healthcare workers, patients, their families, and other vulnerable communities.

• Native (YSE Global 2019, Malaysia) Native is an impact travel social enterprise in Selangor, Malaysia that empowers the indigenous Orang Asli community to host immersive cultural experiences as a form of livelihood. With the tourism sector at a standstill given travel restrictions, Native started to sell durians sourced directly from its partner communities. The social enterprise became the first indigenously sourced durian brand in Malaysia, with 40 per cent from the sale of durians going directly to its beneficiaries. Native also equipped its partners with basic digital skills and tools and now offers virtual travel experiences, creating a new revenue stream for them.

The social enterprises will each receive S$10,000, and publicity support from the SIF. The winners beat other alumni of the SIF’s Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) Global and Regional programmes, comprising more than 1,300 changemakers of 42 nationalities. Applicants were required to demonstrate their resourcefulness and innovation in these challenging times and assessed on the sustainability of their business models and social impact.

Ms Jean Tan, SIF’s Executive Director said, “Our YSE alumni have proven to be agile and adaptable in the face of COVID-19. Many have changed their business model or pivoted to provide new products and services to survive this pandemic and serve the vulnerable. We are so proud of them and pleased to be able to support and celebrate them with this award. We are also honoured to be presenting this award with Deutsche Bank, a long-time partner of our YSE programme and a steadfast champion for good business.” Ms Annie Yeo, Head, Corporate Social Responsibility, Asia, at Deutsche Bank said, “Social enterprises are an important source of social innovation while improving lives and addressing key societal gaps. Too often, social entrepreneurs do not have equal access to the capital and business networks they need to sustain and expand their businesses. As a purpose-driven bank that supports the success of all kinds of entrepreneurial ventures, we believe that by supporting the ecosystem of social enterprises, we can help promote social progress around the world. Social enterprises such as Mitti Café and Native prove that businesses can – and should – do good, and we are proud to support them on their journey today.” Ms Alina Alam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mitti Café (YSE Regional 2019, India), said, “We are honoured to be selected as one of the social enterprises to receive the SIF-Deutsche Bank Made for Good Award. We are also grateful for the mentorship and support received over the years as a YSE alumnus. This award will definitely be a huge help in our journey to realise the vision of economic independence and dignity for all.” Mr Daniel Teoh, Founder of Native (YSE Global 2019, Malaysia), said, “It has been great to be part of the YSE network thus far and we are so grateful for this recognition. The award will provide significant support as we continue to empower the indigenous communities in Malaysia, especially during these challenging times.” The special award was also created to commemorate the SIF’s 30th anniversary, celebrating three decades of making friends for a better world that saw the YSE programmes bring together changemakers from around the world through social entrepreneurship to network, collaborate, and start up 618 enterprises in Singapore and beyond since 2010. The SIF has so far awarded S$790,000 in grants to 47 social enterprises through the programmes.

An impact study conducted in YSE’s 10th year found that 75 per cent of social enterprises grew from seed to start-up stage and beyond after joining YSE Global, with 70 per cent of shortlisted YSE alumni still active in creating positive social impact and 86 per cent of funded teams still in operation.

About The Singapore International Foundation The Singapore International Foundation makes friends for a better world. We build enduring relationships between Singaporeans and world communities and harness these friendships to enrich lives and effect positive change. Our work is anchored in the belief that cross-cultural interactions provide insights that strengthen understanding. These exchanges inspire action and enable collaborations for good. Our programmes bring people together to share ideas, skills, and experiences in areas such as healthcare, education, arts and culture, as well as livelihood and business. We do this because we believe we all can, and should, do our part to build a better world, one we envision as peaceful, inclusive, and offering opportunities for all. Find out more at www.sif.org.sg About Deutsche Bank Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking, and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

About Deutsche Bank’s Made for Good programme Deutsche Bank's corporate social responsibility mission is to enable communities and economies to prosper. Supporting entrepreneurial ventures that create wider social good is a natural extension of what Deutsche Bank does for businesses of every size and purpose, every day, all over the world.

The bank’s global enterprise programme Made for Good draws on this experience to help start-ups and early-stage enterprises — microenterprises, non-profits and commercial businesses — build momentum and capacity. To equip them to be sustainable in the long run, Made for Good focuses on their readiness for investment, networks and operating systems and access to funding.

