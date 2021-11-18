CIL sanctions Rs 16 cr for treatment of 2-year-old suffering from rare disease

Left Menu

2021-11-18
The world's largest miner Coal India Ltd on Thursday said it has sanctioned Rs 16 crore for the treatment of a two-year-old child of one of its coal miners suffering from a rare disease. Srishti Rani, daughter of Satish Kumar Ravi - an overman working in Dipka coal area of Coal India (CIL) arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy--a genetic disorder in which a person can’t control the movement of muscles due to loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain stem.

Srishti needs to be jabbed with an injection named Zolgensma, which costs Rs 16 crore. The kid is presently put on a portable ventilator at her residence at Dipka coal area of SECL in Chhattisgarh after getting last treatment from AIIMS, Delhi.

''It was not possible for an employee like Satish to buy an injection at such a high price. Now, CIL management has taken a welcome decision to bear the cost of injection, which has to be imported. With this generous gesture, CIL has also set an exemplary example for other PSUs and Organisations thinking human resources along with their families are their real wealth and saving their lives at any cost is the first and foremost job,'' the company said in a statement.

Srishti was born on November 22, 2019. Within six months after her birth, she started falling sick. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her parents could not move outside for her better treatment and she could only get local treatment till the time they moved to Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore in December, 2020, where she was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. On December 30, 2020, while returning from Vellore to Ravi's workplace in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, her health deteriorated and she was admitted at SECL empanelled Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur got treated for a long time there. Later, she also got treatment at AIIMS, Delhi and the kid is presently put on a portable ventilator at her residence at Dipka coal area of SECL in Chhattisgarh.

