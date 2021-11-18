Left Menu

2 men run over by train at railway crossing in UP village

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 18-11-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 16:32 IST
2 men run over by train at railway crossing in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

Two motorcycle-borne men died after being hit by a train at a railway crossing in Chakhendi village here, police said on Thursday.

Malwan police station Inspector (SHO) Arvind Kumar Singh said the men were crossing the closed railway crossing at around 11 pm on Wednesday and were hit by a train.

The deceased were identified as Ramchandra (35) of Chhabinathpur village and his brother-in-law Sandeep Kumar (19) of Mehmadpur village, he said.

Both men were returning from Kanpur in night when the accident took place, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021