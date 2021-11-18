Left Menu

Punjab National Bank raises Rs 1,919 crore via bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:15 IST
State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,919 crore by issuing Basel compliant bonds.

The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant tier-II bonds at a coupon of 7.10 percent per annum aggregating to Rs 1,919 crore on a private placement basis, it said in a BSE filing. It has issued a total of 1,919 bonds under the issue.

Shares of PNB closed at Rs 41.70 apiece on BSE, up 2.58 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

