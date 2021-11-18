Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle drives in new 125 cc scooter Avenis at Rs 86,700

The Race edition trim of the scooter is tagged at Rs 87,000.Commenting on the business outlook, Suzuki Motorcycle Vice President Devashish Handa said the company is likely to do little better in terms of sales this year if there is some improvement in the supply chain issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday expanded its product range in the country with the launch of a new 125 cc scooter, Avenis, with price starting at Rs 86,700 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company plans to start retail of the model after mid-December.

''With the launch of Avenis, our existing product portfolio will be further strengthened. The model will have the brand connect with young and tech savvy customers. Our teams have worked hard to make this new product with the most advanced and convenient features catering to the needs of young consumers,'' Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida told reporters during the online launch event.

The company remains committed towards introducing innovating and next generation products that add value to the overall riding experience of the customer, he added.

Suzuki Avenis comes with sporty design complimented with details like a motorcycle inspired split grab rail, muffler cover, alloy wheels and graphics. Keeping in mind the requirements of today's tech savvy Gen Z customers, the scooter console can be connected to both Android and iOS phones. The Race edition trim of the scooter is tagged at Rs 87,000.

Commenting on the business outlook, Suzuki Motorcycle Vice President Devashish Handa said the company is likely to do little better in terms of sales this year if there is some improvement in the supply chain issues. ''If the situation stays the same with chip shortage then we should at least be able to match last year's sales numbers,'' he said.

The company sold 5.9 lakh units in 2020. PTI MSS MR MR

