5 killed, 3 injured as van, lorry collide

Five people, including four women, died on the spot while three others - a man and two women - were injured in a road accident on Thursday. According to police, a van proceeding from Palani in Dindigul district to Muthugounden Palayam near here collided head-on with a lorry. Under the impact, the four women in the van and its driver were crushed to death while the three were injured, said the police. On being informed, the police went to the spot, removed the bodies from the wreck with the help of the public, and sent the injured to a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)