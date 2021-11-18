Leo Capital plans to launch new fund for India

Singapore-based early-stage venture fund Leo Capital on Thursday said it is planning to launch a new fund for India.

Leo Capital attracts global investors for India’s opportunity as it targets USD 125 million funds for new opportunities, it said.

This comes hot on the heels as India is set to receive a record USD 35 billion in venture funding from global investors, Leo Capital said in a release.

Over the past three years, Leo Capital has raised USD 106 million for two funds from investors around the world seeking technology-centric opportunities in India and Southeast Asia.

Leo Capital was established by Rajul Garg and Shwetank Verma in 2017. Rajul has been a serial entrepreneur for over two decades before setting up Leo Capital. He founded Pine Labs, GlobalLogic (valued at USD10 billion on exit), and Sunstone Education.

Shwetank worked for the investment institution Clermont Group making investments in education and healthcare before joining Metlife Asia. In between, he also founded start-up MyHealthMate which was acquired in 2016.

