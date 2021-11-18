Egypt's remittances from workers abroad rises to $2.7 bln in Aug - cbank
Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:44 IST
Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose to $2.7 billion in August, compared to $2.4 billion in the same month last year, the central bank said on Thursday.
Remittances in January-August amounted to $21.4 billion, up by a total of $2 billion from the same period a year prior, the bank added.
