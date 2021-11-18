Left Menu

EaseMyTrip acquires hospitality mgt firm Spree Hospitality

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Thursday announced the acquisition of hospitality management firm Spree Hospitality for an undisclosed amount.EaseMyTrip aims to expand Spree to 200 properties in the next five years, a statement by the online travel platform stated.This acquisition will help EaseMyTrip to add a new revenue vertical for the company and enable it to scale up its hotel and holiday portfolios.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:49 IST
EaseMyTrip acquires hospitality mgt firm Spree Hospitality
  • Country:
  • India

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Thursday announced the acquisition of hospitality management firm Spree Hospitality for an undisclosed amount.

EaseMyTrip aims to expand Spree to 200 properties in the next five years, a statement by the online travel platform stated.

This acquisition will help EaseMyTrip to add a new revenue vertical for the company and enable it to scale up its hotel and holiday portfolios. This would also enable the online travel platform to offer exclusive deals and offer on Spree Hospitality to its customers while doing bookings, EaseMyTrip added.

Speaking on the development EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti said: ''There is a synergy between EaseMyTrip and Spree Hospitality where we leverage the asset-light model to build a lean and efficient infrastructure. With this acquisition, we believe that EaseMyTrip is well-positioned to unlock the market potential of a recovering hospitality sector and quickly scale up the business to meet the evolving needs of the modern traveller.” Spree has carved a niche for itself in the hospitality sector and we are thrilled to have them as a partner to strengthen our portfolio in the hotel and holiday space.

''We will enable Spree to expand to 200 properties in the next 5 years becoming one of the biggest names in the Indian hospitality sector,” he said.

Founded in 2011, Spree has 45 properties, 1200 keys including hotels, resorts, clubhouses, and guest houses across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021