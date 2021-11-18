SIDBI joins hands with Google to help MSMEs

- The collaboration brings a corpus of USD 15 million (approx. Rs. 110 crores) to microenterprises MUMBAI, India, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing, and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has entered into a collaboration with Google for having a social impact lending program with financial assistance up to Rs.100 lakh at competitive interest rates targeted at micro-enterprises.

This one-of-a-kind program with Google brings a corpus of USD 15 million (approx. Rs. 110 crores) to micro-enterprises as a crisis response related to COVID-19 to reinvigorate the MSME sector in India. The collaboration envisages a loan program targeted at micro-enterprises (having turnover up to Rs. 5 crores), with loan sizes ranging between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 1 crore, being implemented by SIDBI. The major focus under the program shall be on enterprises run by women entrepreneurs, with suitable interest rate concession also envisaged for such enterprises.

Shri Sivasubramanian Ramann, IA&AS, Chairman and Managing Director of SIDBI said, ''MSMEs are undoubtedly the lifeblood of the Indian economy serving as catalysts to economic growth and helping usher inequitable growth and social change. In line with SIDBI's mandate and commitment to the sector to ensure its sustainable growth, we have launched various programs for an emergency response to the sudden advent of COVID-19 such as SAFE, SAFE plus scheme, AROG, and SHWAS. Today we feel proud that SIDBI's efforts in reviving the sector are backed by a strong collaboration with Google, a public-spirited and conscientious partner. This one-of-a-kind program brings a corpus of Rs. 110 crore to small businesses and crisis response related to COVID-19 to reinvigorate the MSME sector in India. This also marks SIDBI's launch of a paperless journey to its customers from onboarding to the disbursal stage. With renewed hope in making a full and vital economic recovery, we look to this collaboration to enhance our efforts in expanding the sector's access to credit and are very eager to see the constructive impact that we can achieve together.'' Speaking about the collaboration, Shri Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & Country Manager, Google India, said, ''We have had a longstanding commitment to enable India's small businesses in leveraging the opportunity provided by digital so that they scale, innovate and reach new customers through a range of tools, services, and products that are specially designed for them. Right at the outset of COVID-19, we launched a series of efforts that responded to the fact that these businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. In joining hands with SIDBI, which has a deep understanding of the growing needs of this large and dispersed ecosystem, we're pleased to expand our support to these enterprises.'' About SIDBI: Since its formation in 1990, SIDBI has been impacting the lives of citizens across various strata of the society through its integrated, innovative and inclusive approach. Be it traditional, domestic small entrepreneurs, bottom-of-the-pyramid entrepreneurs, to high-end knowledge-based entrepreneurs, SIDBI has directly or indirectly touched the lives of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) through various credit and developmental engagements. SIDBI 2.0 carries the vision of inclusive, innovative, and impact-oriented engagements. To know more, check out: https://www.sidbi.in About Google: Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome, and YouTube. Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

