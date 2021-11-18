Left Menu

Tesla recalls 7,600 U.S. vehicles for potential air bag issue

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver's air bag cushion may tear during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

