Tesla recalls 7,600 U.S. vehicles for potential air bag issue
Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:56 IST
Tesla is recalling 7,600 vehicles in the United States because the driver's air bag cushion may tear during deployment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.
The recall covers some 2021 Model X and Model S vehicles, the auto safety agency said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 7.
