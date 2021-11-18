JPF Finance Conclave stresses on the importance of Wealth Creation by investing in Equities

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JITO Professional Forum (JPF), a key vertical of Jain International Trade Organisation arranged the JPF Finance Conclave on November 14, 2021, at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. The main theme of the conclave was Wealth Creation by investing in Equities. The conclave was a huge success and was attended by professionals, investment bankers, industrialists and people from various sectors of the business community.

Around 225 investors attended the JPF Finance Conclave, which was divided into two sessions. First session was the conversation between D-Street veteran Ramesh Damani and HDFC AMC MD & CEO Navneet Munot. Mr. Damani and Mr. Munot discussed many aspects of economy and Sensex.

Mr. Munot said, ''Every investor is different, and it is important to know your temperament before investing. At the end of the day, what is important is business, be it manufacturing or service. We at HDFC MF consider ourselves privileged as we are able to impact millions of lives by managing the money of others.'' ''Always look how much money you make when you are right and how much you lose when you are wrong. Keep improving this ratio and that makes a difference,'' Mr. Munot added.

Mr. Damani said, ''Crisis always creates the bull market around the world and every bull market teaches you a lot. Everybody is intelligent in a bull market, and in my study of markets, I have found that all the great investors were bullish in India.'' ''Four per cent of all the listed stocks in America from time immemorial has created 90 percent of the wealth. So it is very important to find the right stocks or super stocks,'' added Mr. Damani.

''In this disruptive world, unlearning and relearning is extremely critical for professionals to stay relevant and pursue emerging opportunities. JPF Finance Conclave was a super successful Wisdom Exchange event for professionals,'' said Ajay Bohora, Chairman, JITO Professional Forum.

The Second session was a Panel Discussion, comprising eminent Panelists from the Mutual Fund industry, Wealth Managers and Investment Bankers. The Panel Discussion consisted of Edelweiss Investment Banking Head and MD Satyen Shah, HSBC MF CIO Tushar Pradhan, IDFC MF Head Anoop Bhasker, ICICI Securities Investment Banking & Financial Services Head Pritish Kandoi and Abbakkus Asset Manager LLP-Founder Sunil Singhania.

The Panel Discussion was moderated by CA ( Dr) Ashok Ajmera, Chairman, Ajcon Global. The discussion threw light on the opportunities in equity markets for wealth creation.

All the speakers agreed unanimously on the fact that investing in equity should be based on fundamentals. They stressed the need of holding it from medium to long term to gain full profit. All the speakers were positive on the future outlook of the Indian economy. They opined that the Capital markets are the base of the economy. The discussion covered a wide range of topics ranging from IPOs, market movements, valuations, cherry-picking stocks, crypto currency, Chinese impact on the world economy, and so on.

JPF Director Milind Shah welcomed the guests. The Lamp lighting ceremony was done by Hitesh Doshi - Secretary General – JITO, former JITO President Shahtilal Kawad, former Secretary General Satish Parekh, Former JPF Chairman Ravi Jain, Former Chairman & MD of Indian Overseas Bank M. Narendra, Former GST Commissioner Shushil Solanki, JITO Directors Sidharth Bhansali, and Dilip Nabera & JPF office bearers Milind Shah, Ajay Bohora, Ashok Ajmera amongst others . The vote of thanks was proposed by the JPF Chief Secretary Tapasvilal Deora.

About Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO): JITO is a worldwide organisation of businessmen, industrialists, knowledge workers and professionals reflecting the glory of ethical business practices.

It is a global organisation set to achieve socio-economic empowerment, value based education, community welfare, practice of compassion, spread of global friendship and spiritual upliftment of fellow beings.

