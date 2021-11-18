Saint-Gobain's MyHome in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Nov 18 (PTI): Saint-Gobain, a leader in sustainable building materials, has launched its range of innovative home solutions under the 'MyHome' range in the Coimbatore market The home solutions range from design ideas to customised manufacturing to installation and after-sales service with which the company aims to address homeowners' needs.

With homes becoming central to existence, Saint-Gobain India, through the all-new concept of ''MyHome'', is offering solutions to customers for products, including windows, shower cubicles, ceilings, kitchen & wardrobe shutters, roofing products, and mirrors, a company press release said on Thursday.

By providing the solutions under one roof, Saint-Gobain aims to create a hassle-free process while delivering state-of-the-art products and solutions at the end-consumer's doorstep, the release said.

“The home segment offers a significant opportunity for Saint-Gobain in India. With a market size more than 25 billion dollars, the segment is poised to grow even faster given the massive urbanisation that is yet to happen,'' Saint Gobain India executive director Hemant Khurana said.

''We are intensifying our efforts to grow our home solutions portfolio and also take these solutions to home owners' doorsteps through a large field force and also opening 50-plus MyHome stores by this year-end in tier-I, tier-II and tier-III cities in the country to provide an excellent touch-and-feel experience. We have set ourselves a target of generating up to Rs 1,000 crore as revenue from home solutions business in the next three to five years. Towards this, we are investing in building our consumer touchpoints and opening MyHome stores,'' he said.

Saint-Gobain would be investing more than Rs 2,500 crore in India between FY 2022-FY2023 in the home and construction space, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)