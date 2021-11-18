J&J sees potential for 14 new multibillion-dollar drugs by 2025

Johnson & Johnson expects to file for approval of 14 new drugs by 2025, and has projected average peak sales of $4 billion a year for each, a top J&J scientist said ahead of a strategy review of the company's pharmaceuticals unit on Thursday.

Among the top pipeline assets, Mathai Mammen, global head of research for J&J's Janssen pharmaceutical division, pointed to a drug combination for non-small cell lung cancer, an anticoagulant it is developing with partner Bristol Myers Squibb and a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). J&J said last week that it plans to spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Band-Aid bandages in order to focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the biggest shakeup in the U.S. company's 135-year history https://www.reuters.com/article/johnson-johnson-restructuring-timeline/how-johnson-johnson-became-the-sprawling-healthcare-giant-it-is-today-idUSKBN2HX2D7.

Mammen in an interview said he did not think the transaction would change much in terms of research and development spending. "We're really happy and proud of the way R&D is functioning - the strategy we're using and the level of investments," he said.

J&J developed one of the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States, but its use in the country tailed off sharply after rare cases of blood clotting were linked to the shot. Nonetheless, Mammen said J&J still expects to develop more vaccines using the same adenovirus vector technology.

"It induces not just antibodies that tend to be relatively short-lived, but also good, multiple kinds of T-cells... so you have that really long-lasting benefit," Mammen said. Mammen said the company was "actively looking" at a lot of different technology platforms, including messenger RNA, the backbone of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and partner BioNTech

"We have several technologies right now, and we'll look at expanding that out further," he said.