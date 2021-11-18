Left Menu

J&J sees potential for 14 new multibillion-dollar drugs by 2025

Johnson & Johnson expects to file for approval of 14 new drugs by 2025, and has projected average peak sales of $4 billion a year for each, a top J&J scientist said ahead of a strategy review of the company's pharmaceuticals unit on Thursday. Among the top pipeline assets, Mathai Mammen, global head of research for J&J's Janssen pharmaceutical division, pointed to a drug combination for non-small cell lung cancer, an anticoagulant it is developing with partner Bristol Myers Squibb and a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:32 IST
J&J sees potential for 14 new multibillion-dollar drugs by 2025

Johnson & Johnson expects to file for approval of 14 new drugs by 2025, and has projected average peak sales of $4 billion a year for each, a top J&J scientist said ahead of a strategy review of the company's pharmaceuticals unit on Thursday.

Among the top pipeline assets, Mathai Mammen, global head of research for J&J's Janssen pharmaceutical division, pointed to a drug combination for non-small cell lung cancer, an anticoagulant it is developing with partner Bristol Myers Squibb and a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). J&J said last week that it plans to spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Band-Aid bandages in order to focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the biggest shakeup in the U.S. company's 135-year history https://www.reuters.com/article/johnson-johnson-restructuring-timeline/how-johnson-johnson-became-the-sprawling-healthcare-giant-it-is-today-idUSKBN2HX2D7.

Mammen in an interview said he did not think the transaction would change much in terms of research and development spending. "We're really happy and proud of the way R&D is functioning - the strategy we're using and the level of investments," he said.

J&J developed one of the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States, but its use in the country tailed off sharply after rare cases of blood clotting were linked to the shot. Nonetheless, Mammen said J&J still expects to develop more vaccines using the same adenovirus vector technology.

"It induces not just antibodies that tend to be relatively short-lived, but also good, multiple kinds of T-cells... so you have that really long-lasting benefit," Mammen said. Mammen said the company was "actively looking" at a lot of different technology platforms, including messenger RNA, the backbone of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and partner BioNTech

"We have several technologies right now, and we'll look at expanding that out further," he said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021