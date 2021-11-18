Left Menu

EV tech provider Altigreen partners with SpareIt

To begin with, SpareIts network will be made available across Bangalore, it said, adding Altigreens customers, including fleet operators, can use these garages on demand, or through an AMC model for regular monthly checks.To ensure faster adoption in the EV industry, it is important for the ecosystem to work collaboratively.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:35 IST
EV tech provider Altigreen partners with SpareIt
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore-based EV technology provider Altigreen has partnered with SpareIt to use garages on the latter's platform as EV service hubs.

Set up in 2020, SpareIt, which enables small and independent garages with easy access to spares sourcing, business management tools and upskilling programmes to make them EV ready, has a network of over 6000 connected garages across cities. These garages have been trained in EV technologies and ingrained with Altigreens' standard service operating procedures, according to a release. To begin with, SpareIt's network will be made available across Bangalore, it said, adding Altigreen's customers, including fleet operators, can use these garages on demand, or through an AMC model for regular monthly checks.

''To ensure faster adoption in the EV industry, it is important for the ecosystem to work collaboratively. SpareIt is great at establishing its garage network, and offering spare parts management. Our customers can benefit from this partnership with quick TATs and uptime,” said Amitabh Saran, CEO, Altigreen.

A player in EV technology and solutions for last mile transportation, Altigreen's new electric mobility vehicles – built on 100 per cent indigenous technology – have been designed specifically keeping Indian conditions in mind, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021