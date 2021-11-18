Left Menu

Stalin writes to PM on converting state roads as National Highways

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention in declaring eight state roads as National Highways, saying in-principal approval has been already granted in this respect.Chief Minister M K Stalin told Modi that in-principle approval has been granted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways MoRTH for conversion of 500 km long eight State Highway roads as National Highways.In a letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin said sanction had also been accorded for the preparation of detailed project reports DPR and specified the roads in contention.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:55 IST
Stalin writes to PM on converting state roads as National Highways
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in declaring eight state roads as National Highways, saying in-principal approval has been already granted in this respect.

Chief Minister M K Stalin told Modi that in-principle approval has been granted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for conversion of 500 km long eight State Highway roads as National Highways.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin said sanction had also been accorded for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) and specified the roads in contention. ''Accordingly, studies have been taken up for preparation of DPR for the above roads under Annual Plan 2017-18 by the State National Highways wing. The proposals for declaration of the roads have also been presented to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) on 06.12.2018.'' ''However, formal notifications for the declaration of these roads as new National Highways are yet to be issued by the Ministry,'' Stalin added.

All the eight roads are very important ones, connecting significant pilgrimage centres like Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchendur and Palani, major trade and tourist centers, he said. Hence, these roads need immediate improvements to fulfill the needs of the road users, Stalin pointed out.

The CM said he has been informed MoRTH was drawing up guidelines for development of new National Highways. However, as these eight roads have already been accorded in-principle approval, they can be notified as National Highways without waiting for the guidelines. ''Therefore, I request you to direct MoRTH to issue requisite notifications declaring these eight state roads as new National Highways and to entrust the development works with the State Government with necessary funding,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021