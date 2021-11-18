EU assesses GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody therapy for authorisation
Sotrovimab belongs to a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies that are lab-generated compounds mimicking the body's natural defences.
European health regulator said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-receives-application-marketing-authorisation-xevudy-sotrovimab-treating-patients-covid-19 on Thursday it was assessing a marketing authorisation application for GSK-Vir Biotechnology's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 and could give its opinion within two months.
The drug, sotrovimab, branded as Xevudy was already under a speedy review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and GSK's application makes the drug the fourth application currently under EU lenses for the treatment of COVID-19. The drug is authorised for emergency use in the United States to prevent mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 from worsening. The EMA has given its go-ahead for use by member states but Thursday's application would count for an EU-wide approval, if recommended by the EMA.
Unlike oral options from Merck and Pfizer, sotrovimab is given via an infusion. Sotrovimab belongs to a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies that are lab-generated compounds mimicking the body's natural defences. However, last week GSK and Vir said a study showed the antibody treatment would work when given as a shot in the arm as well, potentially offering more convenience.
The EMA recently backed similar antibody therapies from American-Swiss partners Regeneron-Roche and another from South Korea's Celltrion, as the region builds up its defence against surging cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- South Korea's
- European
- European Medicines Agency
- Pfizer
- Merck
ALSO READ
Taiwan welcomes first official European Parliament delegation
European Parliament delegation on first official visit to Taiwan
Taiwan welcomes first official European Parliament delegation
European shares hit fresh peaks on earnings boost
European shares scale fresh peaks on corporate earnings boost