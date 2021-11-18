Legend Siroya launches the Sky Residences at Level in the 'Beverly Hills of Mumbai', Oshiwara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legend Siroya, Mumbai's leading real-estate developer, today announced the soft launch of the much-awaited "Sky Residences". Sky is the 2nd phase of Level-The Residences in Oshiwara. Sky Residences are higher floor apartments with expansive deck areas and private home offices. With 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments it consists of 18+ lifestyle amenities needed for a well-rounded, fun-filled and joyful life. Standing tall with 35 residential floors, the standalone tower offers two innovative payment schemes which include a 10:90 payment scheme and a customized flexible payment scheme, easing the payment burden for the buyers and enabling them to begin the next chapter in their life, in their own home, at their own pace. With multiple offerings to suit all pockets and budgets, the project has:

1 BHK Signature (with balcony) - 470 sq. ft. from Rs. 1.35 crore onwards 2 BHK Signature (with balcony) - 703 sq. ft. from Rs. 1.95 crore onwards

3 BHK Grande (with balcony and home office) from Rs. 2.95 crore onwards Located on New Link Road, Oshiwara, the project is your Gateway to Lokhandwala. It's easy accessibility through the Western Express Highways effortlessly connects you to the Airport, BKC and South Mumbai. Close proximity of the project to a plethora of urban conveniences like upscale entertainment avenues, world-class education institutions, and state-of-the-art medical facilities, makes it best suited to fulfil all the demands of a modern- day life.

The key features of the project are its location, design and wide range of high-end amenities including a fully equipped Health Club, Spacious Banquet Hall, Sky Lounge, Sky Jogging Track, Sky Yoga Centre, Private Theatre, Grand Double Height Lobby, Swimming Pool, Children's Play area, Landscaped Lush Podium Garden, High Speed Elevators, and a swanky 360o Glass Facade Building. Other unique features consist of sprawling deck areas, much required home offices, fully automated parking towers with 24x7 Valet Service and Concierge Desk Commenting on the launch of the project and an increasing preference of consumers for luxury homes, Rishabh Siroya, Founding Partner, Legend Siroya, said, "After the success of Phase 1, we are proud to launch the 2nd Phase of Level-Sky Residences; homes with huge balconies and private home offices. The apartment configuration and modern design coupled with convenient location, make this project a great investment option. This project is ideal for the NextGen looking to level-up their lifestyle and to create a long-term asset for their family. The gentry at LEVEL is a perfect mix of business families, professionals, Bollywood celebrities and Investment Bankers, making it a pride worthy status symbol for every resident of LEVEL."

Legend Siroya is the construction arm of the Siroya Group, which is a 35-year-old company and one of the leading real-estate developers in Mumbai (India) with diversified projects in residential and commercial sectors. Over the years, the company has also evolved into a strong brand associated with innovative and affordable lifestyle for growing Indian families. The organization is committed to quality, trust and customer sensitivity maintaining the highest global standards.

