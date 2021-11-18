Left Menu

Road to Lord Balaji shrine in Tirumala shut, flight service hit

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:56 IST
Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 18 (PTI): The ghat roads leading to the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here has been indefinitely closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday evening due to incessant rains, an official of the temple said.

The stairway leading to the hill-temple also has been closed, the official told PTI.

Besides, air traffic has been affected. Tirupati airport director S Suresh told PTI that two passenger flights from Hyderabad and Bangaluru scheduled to land at Renigunta airport here had to return due to bad weather today.A flight from New Delhi to Tirupati was cancelled following the inclement weather, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

