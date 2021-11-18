Car loses control on Udaipur Highway, 4 killed
Four persons died and three others injured when their car met with an accident on National Highway 48 on Thursday in Rajasthans Dungarpur area, police said.The accident took place at a crossing on the highway, when the car in which they were travelling went out of control and flipped over, Tulsiram Meena, a Head Constable at Bichhiwada police station, said.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:25 IST
India
- India
Four persons died and three others injured when their car met with an accident on National Highway 48 on Thursday in Rajasthan's Dungarpur area, police said.
The accident took place at a crossing on the highway, when the car in which they were travelling went out of control and flipped over, Tulsiram Meena, a Head Constable at Bichhiwada police station, said. Three persons died on the spot while another succumbed during treatment at a hospital, he said. The passengers were travelling from Udaipur to Ahmedabad, he said.
