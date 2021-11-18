Left Menu

Aviation sector to grow further; traffic almost nearing pre-COVID level: Officials

The countrys civil aviation sector has almost reached the pre-COVID level in terms of traffic and will continue to grow further, officials said on Thursday. Scindia said the country expects to have around 220 airports in the next five to seven years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:20 IST
Aviation sector to grow further; traffic almost nearing pre-COVID level: Officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's civil aviation sector has almost reached the pre-COVID level in terms of traffic and will continue to grow further, officials said on Thursday. They were speaking at the curtain raiser event here for Wings India 2022, a key event which is to be held from March 24 to 27 in Hyderabad. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the event, which will also feature a global aviation summit. Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said there is a huge upside for growth in the civil aviation sector. ''We will continue to grow faster than we were growing earlier,'' he said. Usha Padhee, joint secretary at the ministry, said there is a semblance of normalcy and more than 85 per cent of pre-COVID air traffic is back. Scindia said the country expects to have around 220 airports in the next five to seven years. In the last seven years, the number of airports has been almost doubled to 136 by adding 62 more aerodromes. Earlier, it was only 74 airports, he noted. Further, he stressed that horizontal expansion will result in vertical depth. According to the minister, the overall freight handled by the country's airports during the first two quarters of FY-22 (combined) recovered to more than 80 per cent of the pre-pandemic level. It was at 15.36 lakh MT during that period. Wings India 2022 will be Asia's largest event on civil aviation (commercial, general and business aviation), according to an official release. Among others, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh was present at the event. PTI RAM ABM ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021