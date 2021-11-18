Iraq vows to take migrants back, continue ban on flights to Minsk - Polish PM

Iraq's Prime Minister promised Poland on Thursday to help bring stranded Iraqi migrants back home and to continue a suspension of flights to Minsk, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Morawiecki spoke with Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Khadimi over the phone on Thursday, he said in a Facebook post.

