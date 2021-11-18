Left Menu

COVID-19 pandemic showed need for move towards single window system: Health secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:40 IST
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that various departments and ministries within Government of India will have to shun their territorial approach and move towards a single window system which is part of recommendations of multiple committees, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Addressing the Global Innovation Summit 2021 on Thursday, he said there has to be a constant dialogue between the regulator, local ministries, departments, and the segment that is expected to ideate and innovate and manufacture.

''The last one and a half years have taught us that various departments and ministries within Government of India should shun their territorial approach and move towards a single window system, which is part of multiple recommendations of multiple committees,'' he said.

Department of Biotechnology Secretary Rajesh Gokhale said that unless regulatory processes are opened, ''we are going to be lagging behind... So I really think we really need to focus on carbonizing efficiencies''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

