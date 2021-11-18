Left Menu

Colombia economy on path to grow more than 9% this year, president says

Colombia's economy is on the path to grow more than 9% this year, as the economy reopens amid coronavirus vaccinations, President Ivan Duque said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:06 IST
Colombia economy on path to grow more than 9% this year, president says

Colombia's economy is on the path to grow more than 9% this year, as the economy reopens amid coronavirus vaccinations, President Ivan Duque said on Thursday. The government statistics agency said this week the economy expanded 13.2% in the third quarter, compared to the same period last year, which was above market expectations and took year-on-year growth between January and September to 10.3%.

"The Colombian economy is showing its resilience," Duque told journalists at the presidential palace, saying government recovery plans and mass vaccination were bearing fruit. "We can even raise our growth projection and set the growth goal above 9%. It's possible and I think Colombia is going in that direction."

The government officially revised its growth outlook for this year to 8.5% early this month, from an original of 6%, while the central bank projects expansion of 9.8%. Higher-than-expected growth led 12-month inflation to grow to 4.58% in October - well above the central bank's long-term 3% target.

The bank has responded to rising consumer prices with interest rate rises which began in September, when policy makers raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points, and continued in October, when they increased them by 50 basis points to 2.5%. Some 23.1 million Colombians - nearly half the population of 50 million - are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Another 18.5 million have had a first dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021