Left Menu

L'Oreal says it reached agreement with Chinese influencers

Livestreaming stars Li Jiaqi and Viya posted on social media Wednesday that they had suspended ties with the French cosmetics giant after some followers complained, saying L'Oreal facial products they had promoted as carrying the biggest discounts of the year during Singles Day could be bought for less days later on L'Oreal's own platform.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:08 IST
L'Oreal says it reached agreement with Chinese influencers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

L'Oreal has reached an agreement with two of China's top livestreaming stars after a public dispute over discounts on Alibaba's Singles' Day earlier this month.

"As already communicated by both top livestreamers, L'Oreal China and its partners have found a constructive and satisfactory solution to address the recent customers complaints in relation with Singles Day promotion," the company said in an emailed statement. Livestreaming stars Li Jiaqi and Viya posted on social media Wednesday that they had suspended ties with the French cosmetics giant after some followers complained, saying L'Oreal facial products they had promoted as carrying the biggest discounts of the year during Singles Day could be bought for less days later on L'Oreal's own platform. L'Oreal apologised to customers for a "too complicated promotion mechanism", and noted the "suggestions" made by Li and Viya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021