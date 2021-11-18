AstraZeneca on Thursday cemented its lead in bringing a preventative COVID-19 vaccine to market, saying its antibody cocktail offered 83% protection over six months, another possible weapon in the fight against the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Czech Republic and Slovakia tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots to try to encourage more to get vaccinated and ease the burden on hospitals. * Hungary will make a third, booster shot mandatory for all healthcare workers and will require protective mask wearing in most closed places from Saturday.

* Pressure on Austria's government to impose a full COVID-19 lockdown grew as its worst-hit provinces said they would adopt the measure for themselves since infections are still rising despite the current lockdown for the unvaccinated. * Virologists in the Netherlands proposed extending Christmas holidays to slow surging cases among children, as new infections on Thursday jumped to their highest level on record.

* Spain's Benidorm beach resort, popular with British partygoers, has opened a COVID-19 vaccination centre specifically for tourists as cases surge alongside arrival numbers. AMERICAS

* Leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico are set to agree to new methane curbs and COVID-19 vaccine donations when they meet for the first time in five years on Thursday, according to senior U.S. officials. * The United States has bought 10 million courses of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pills, President Joe Biden said, adding that delivery would start by the end of 2021.

* A suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise died while being transferred to hospital from pretrial detention after suffering coronavirus symptoms, his wife said on Wednesday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan's new stimulus package will include record spending of about $488 billion due to huge payouts to cushion COVID-19 economic blow, the Nikkei newspaper reported. * China reported a third case among foreign athletes at preparatory events ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which are being organised with stringent measures in place to control any outbreaks.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Nigeria's economy grew just over 4% in the third quarter, the statistics office said, lifted by higher oil prices, as the country targets mass vaccination from this month.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The European Medicines Agency (EMA) intends by the start of next year to conclude the approval process for AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail, which the company intends to price commercially, unlike its vaccine.

* EMA is assessing marketing authorisation for GSK-Vir Biotechnology's, monoclonal antibody treatment and could give its opinion within two months. * EMA's review to approve Merck's antiviral pill molnupiravir is set to conclude by the year's end.

* Overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobial drugs during the pandemic is helping bacteria develop resistance that will render these important medicines ineffective over time, the Pan American Health Organization warned on Wednesday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Wall Street was tipped for a firmer open on Thursday after the German and French bourses rose to record highs, while the day's big loser was the Turkish lira following a 100 basis-point interest rate cut. * Chile's economy leapt 17.2% in the third quarter, the central bank said, helped by a fast vaccine campaign, a low year-earlier base and government spending.

* Mexico's economy expanded by 1.9% in October as it continues its recovery, according to a preliminary estimate from its national statistics agency. * Shortages of feed ingredients and some medications are hitting U.S. livestock farmers, as the pandemic disrupts global trade through shipping logjams and port bottlenecks.

