Kerala flags concerns about states' ease of doing biz rankings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:33 IST
Kerala government has raised concerns about the process followed for the latest ease of doing business ranking of states.

The issue was raised by Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev during his meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the national capital.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, Rajeev said the concerns regarding the ranking process were raised with Goyal.

The minister said that the process will be reviewed, according to Rajeev. The meeting happened on Wednesday.

Kerala's ranking has slipped to 28th position.

Rajeev also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged for a relief package for the crisis-hit cashew sector.

The government has sought a relief package for the cashew sector which is facing a crisis.

Rajeev emphasised that the state is focused on promoting ease of living and attract investments based on ESG (environmental, social and governance) aspects.

Meanwhile, Kerala's minister V Abdurahiman met Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukthar Abbas Naqvi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

During the meetings, Abdurahiman requested for making Kozhikode as a Haj embarkation point According to Abdurahiman -- who is the minister for Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage, and Sports -- the Union ministers told him that they will look into the matter.

Since large aircraft are not allowed to land at Kozhikode airport, it ceased to be a Haj embarkation point.

