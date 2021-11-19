Left Menu

White House: U.S. does not see electric vehicle tax credits as trade violation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 01:23 IST
White House: U.S. does not see electric vehicle tax credits as trade violation
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Thursday it did not view electric vehicle tax credits contained in President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" as a violation of a trade agreement between the United States and Canada.

"We don't view it that way," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. She said the tax credits were an opportunity to help consumers in the United States that would help create jobs and protect the climate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021