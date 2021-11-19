European countries tightened their defences against the pandemic following a recent surge in infections, while AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 antibody cocktail offered 83% protection over six months. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany will limit large parts of public life in areas where hospitals are becoming dangerously full of COVID-19 patients to those who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from the illness. * Greece imposed more restrictions on the unvaccinated following a surge in infections in recent weeks.

* Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Austrian Embassy in Paris to demonstrate against Austria's new COVID-19 restrictions. * The Czech Republic and Slovakia tightened restrictions on the unvaccinated to encourage more to get the shot and ease the burden on hospitals.

* Hungary will make a third booster shot mandatory for all healthcare workers and will require protective mask wearing in most closed places from Saturday. AMERICAS

* Leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico are set to agree to new methane curbs and COVID-19 vaccine donations when they meet for the first time in five years on Thursday, according to senior U.S. officials. * The United States has bought 10 million courses of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pills, President Joe Biden said, adding that delivery would start by the end of 2021.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India has approved the export of 20 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India to Indonesia, according to a government document seen by Reuters and a government source.

* Japan's new stimulus package will include record spending of about $488 billion due to huge payouts to cushion COVID-19 economic blow, the Nikkei newspaper reported. * China reported a third case among foreign athletes at preparatory events ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, which are being organised with stringent measures in place to control any outbreaks.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Nigeria's economy grew just over 4% in the third quarter, the statistics office said, lifted by higher oil prices, as the country targets mass vaccination from this month.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The European Medicines Agency (EMA) intends by the start of next year to conclude the approval process for AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail, which the company intends to price commercially, unlike its vaccine.

* EMA is assessing marketing authorisation for GSK-Vir Biotechnology's, monoclonal antibody treatment and could give its opinion within two months, while the agency's review of Merck's antiviral pill molnupiravir is set to conclude by the year's end. * Overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobial drugs during the pandemic is helping bacteria develop resistance that will render these important medicines ineffective over time, the Pan American Health Organization warned.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday as the market struggled with reduced liquidity, while Turkey's lira weakened further after its central bank cut rates.

* Mexico's economy expanded by 1.9% in October as it continues its recovery, according to a preliminary estimate from its national statistics agency. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath, Sarah Morland and Juliette Portala; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta, Marguerita Choy and Sriraj Kalluvila)

