Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; J&J sees potential for 14 new multibillion-dollar drugs by 2025 and more

U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday the U.S. government would pay $5.29 billion for 10 million courses of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, as the country rushes to secure promising oral treatments for the disease. The deal is for around twice as many treatment courses as Merck & Co Inc has agreed to supply the United States under its contract. The price for the Pfizer pill is nearly 25%lower at roughly $530 per course, compared with about $700 for Merck's.

J&J sees potential for 14 new multibillion-dollar drugs by 2025

Johnson & Johnson expects to file for approval of 14 new drugs by 2025, and has projected average peak sales of $4 billion a year for each, a top J&J scientist said ahead of a strategy review of the company's pharmaceuticals unit on Thursday. Among the top pipeline assets, Mathai Mammen, global head of research for J&J's Janssen pharmaceutical division, pointed to a drug combination for non-small cell lung cancer, an anticoagulant it is developing with partner Bristol Myers Squibb and a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Canada to authorize use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children -source

Canada will announce as expected on Friday it is authorizing the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, a government source said on Thursday. The decision will make it the first shot for young children in Canada. Officials had made clear for weeks that the decision would be favorable, noting that incidences of COVID-19 are now highest in those under 12.

AstraZeneca says to seek commercial price for preventive antibody cocktail

AstraZeneca said its antibody cocktail against COVID-19 would - unlike its vaccine - be priced commercially as it negotiates supply contracts with governments around the globe. "We are looking at a commercial pricing strategy. That is part of our negotiations with governments," Iskra Reic, Astra's Executive Vice President for vaccines and immune therapies, said in a media call on Thursday.

AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail helps prevent COVID-19 for at least 6 months

AstraZeneca on Thursday cemented its lead in bringing a preventative COVID-19 shot to market, saying its antibody cocktail offered 83% protection over six months, providing another possible weapon in the fight against the pandemic. The therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, had previously been shown to confer 77% protection against symptomatic illness after three months, in an earlier readout of the late-stage PROVENT trial https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/astrazeneca-antibody-works-prevent-treat-covid-19-longer-term-studies-2021-11-18 in August.

EU drug regulator aims to conclude Merck COVID-19 antiviral pill approval by the end of 2021

The European Medicine Agency's review to approve Merck's antiviral pill molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Therapeutics, is set to conclude by the end of the year, the regulator's head of vaccine strategy said on Thursday. Marco Cavaleri said in a media briefing that a review on the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in five- to 11-year-olds should see a recommendation by the end of this month and possibly as soon as the end of next week.

CVS to close 900 drugstores in three years to beef up health services

CVS Health Corp will shut about 900 stores over the next three years, it said on Thursday as the company tries to adapt to changing consumer preferences by pivoting to new store formats that offer more health services. Best known for its chain of drugstores in more than 9,900 locations, the company has been working to expand its services since it acquired health insurer Aetna in 2018.

Italy to acquire 50,000 courses for each of Merck, Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral drugs

Italy's COVID-19 Special Commissioner was given a mandate by the health ministry to acquire 50,000 courses of each of Merck's and Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drugs, his office said in a statement. It added that the procedure to undersign the contracts with the two companies will soon be started and that Italy would have the two drugs, known as Monlupiravir and Paxlovid respectively, as soon as the two companies will be able to supply them.

Germany to limit public life for the unvaccinated

Germany will limit large parts of public life in areas where hospitals are becoming dangerously full of COVID-19 patients to those who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from the illness, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. The move is necessary to tackle a "very worrying" fourth wave of the pandemic that is overburdening hospitals, she said.

India allows export of 20 million Novavax vaccine doses to Indonesia -document, source

India has approved the export of 20 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to Indonesia, according to a government document seen by Reuters and a government source. The shot, which SII calls Covovax, has an emergency-use authorization in Indonesia but not in India. SII told Reuters last month it could produce up to 100 million Covovax doses by December.

