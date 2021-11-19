Left Menu

Dyson, best known for its revolutionary bagless vacuum cleaners, will enable customers to test its hairdryers, straighteners and stylers from the comfort of their home through virtual reality. The Dyson Demo VR has been built with the same visualisation and simulation technology used by the British firm's engineers to prototype, test and develop new products and software.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 05:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 05:33 IST
Dyson delivers virtual reality in new twist to home shopping

Dyson, best known for its revolutionary bagless vacuum cleaners, will enable customers to test its hairdryers, straighteners and stylers from the comfort of their home through virtual reality.

The Dyson Demo VR has been built with the same visualisation and simulation technology used by the British firm's engineers to prototype, test and develop new products and software. James Dyson, company founder and chief engineer, said VR was a way to improve people's understanding of Dyson products.

"We have been harnessing powerful virtual reality technologies to engineer new products in our labs for many years, now we are applying those same technologies to re-invent how people explore our products," he said. Consumer goods companies are testing new online and virtual ways to interact with customers in anticipation of the creation of the metaverse, a VR concept that entered the mainstream last month when Facebook rebranded itself "Meta" .

Dyson said in a statement that its virtual-reality showroom was an extension of selling direct to consumers though its 318 stores and website and would be available through VR headset Oculus' headset store from Friday. E-commerce director Sean Newmarch said demonstration was an important part of showing how products worked and the Dyson Demo VR would in the future incorporate a fully integrated e-commerce solution and the ability to talk to a real salesperson.

Newmarch said it would launch with Dyson's hair care products, with its floor care range set to follow.

