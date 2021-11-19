Left Menu

White House says social spending package would cut deficit by $112 bln over 10 years

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 06:48 IST
The White House said on Thursday that its social spending package, known as the "Build Back Better" Act, would reduce the deficit by $112 billion over the next decade according to a new analysis.

The statement came out just after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, charged with evaluating the cost of legislation, found that the bill would raise the federal deficit by $367 billion over the next decade.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

