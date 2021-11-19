Left Menu

Philippines to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists 'soon'

  • Philippines

The Philippines has approved a plan to allow entry soon to foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19, its tourism ministry said on Friday, following moves by other Southeast Asian countries to relax travel curbs.

In a statement, the ministry said the coronavirus task force "approved in principle the entry of fully vaccinated tourists" from countries with low COVID-19 cases, adding that guidelines will have to be finalised.

