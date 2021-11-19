Facilities Management and What it Means for You

Key Benefits of facility management in 2021

Ever thought about what makes up a healthy operational working environment? It might not be what you think. Now imagine trying to decide what innovative retail facility services you need to provide healthy operations for your business. Do you go with your gut and choose the most cost-effective service provider? Or, would you weigh up various options before you make an informed decision? If it seems like a no-brainer to base important decisions on information instead of your gut, why would it be any different in business?

A successful business has all its cogs working together. Each cog provides support where needed for the company to flourish, but one such cog often seen as the least important is facility management. But the questions on everyone's mind are, "What is facilities management?" and "What are the benefits thereof?"

What is facilities management?

Few people know what exactly goes into facility management. In essence, it is the basic (and sometimes complex) management of tools and services that support the function of a building, its surroundings, the infrastructure, and real estate. If we dive even further, facilities management also includes various health and safety solutions such as deep cleaning your office space, exterior maintenance (like gardening and landscaping services), security services, and more, all to provide for a more efficient customer service experience.

Innovative retail facility services

Now that we know what facilities management is, the next question on everyone's lips is how do we innovate in this space? Is it possible to be more innovative? The main initiative is to optimize retail facility services to be ready for both challenges and opportunities in the future. Digital transformation has changed the way we live, communicate, and most notably, how we shop. And while getting a potential customer through the door presents undeniable challenges due to many retailers moving into the eCommerce scene, now more than ever, facility services need to be tailored to optimize the entire customer experience.

Trends

It should come as no surprise that the world is changing, and fast too! With advancements in technology and overall customer experience constantly sitting at the forefront, there are trends in facilities management worth noting.

The User Experience: All things considered, the user experience is ultimately one of the most salient parts of any business. What's great is the shift to digitizing entire operations, which in turn improves the customer experience. Companies can now track assets, monitor energy consumption, and even inventory management, all in the digital space, providing a more agile service offering. One of the major breakthroughs in the benefit of the user experience is going paperless. Cloud-based solutions offer a range of benefits, such as real-time data reporting; it lets you view tasks immediately and allows you or clients to log service requests.

Benefits of facility management

Every business wants to improve their workplace, which in turn will have a positive impact on the customer experience - this is the bottom line. Let's dive into some of the top benefits of facility management.

Facility hygiene: It goes without saying that sanitation is of utmost importance. There is a wide variety of facility hygiene services which include restaurant cleaning, grocery store cleaning, janitor services, floor services, and more. Hygiene is extremely important and should remain top of mind to ensure a healthy and happy environment for staff and customers alike.

It goes without saying that sanitation is of utmost importance. There is a wide variety of facility hygiene services which include restaurant cleaning, grocery store cleaning, janitor services, floor services, and more. Hygiene is extremely important and should remain top of mind to ensure a healthy and happy environment for staff and customers alike. Operational support: One of the greatest reliefs is having a service provider you can depend on to lighten the load when needed. Some operational services include facility health and safety audits, scoping of tasks, and staff supplements.

One of the greatest reliefs is having a service provider you can depend on to lighten the load when needed. Some operational services include facility health and safety audits, scoping of tasks, and staff supplements. Exterior cleaning and management services: Contrary to popular belief, outside appearances do matter, in this case, a whole lot. Keeping the exterior of a building in tiptop shape is no easy feat. Snow days can turn into nightmares, and the upkeep of a parking garage or lot should not be understated. A benefit of having this managed by a facility management company is that operations will be streamlined, and the highest quality will be maintained.

Contrary to popular belief, outside appearances do matter, in this case, a whole lot. Keeping the exterior of a building in tiptop shape is no easy feat. Snow days can turn into nightmares, and the upkeep of a parking garage or lot should not be understated. A benefit of having this managed by a facility management company is that operations will be streamlined, and the highest quality will be maintained. Ad hoc services: A handyman's work should not be underestimated. The benefit of having a dedicated maintenance person is the peace of mind created by knowing your repairs are taken care of timeously.

