Flipkart forays into healthcare, to acquire majority stake in Sastasundar

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 12:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Walmart-controlled Flipkart on Friday announced its entry into the healthcare segment and said it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Sastasundar Marketplace Ltd, an online pharmacy. The e-commerce firm said it entered into the sector through the launch of Flipkart Health+ and as part of this development, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority share in Sastasundar Marketplace Ltd.

The Kolkata-headquartered online pharmacy owns and operates SastaSundar.com.

It offers a digital healthcare and pharmacy platform supported by a network of more than 490 pharmacies and is backed by investors from Japan, namely Mitsubishi Corporation and Rohto Pharmaceuticals.

Flipkart, Sr VP and Head – Corporate Development, Ravi Iyer said, ''We are excited to enter this space through this investment in SastaSundar.com, a company that has established itself as a trusted partner for lakhs of consumers through genuine products, a technology-powered platform and a wide network.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

