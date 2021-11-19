Indian geospatial industry will get a massive boost as Genesys adds global leaders to their Advisory Board

November 19: Genesys International Corporation Limited, a pioneer in providing advance mapping, survey and geospatial services, has taken a step towards strengthening their strategic business and technical capabilities. Recently, the company appointed globally recognized & respected key experts on their advisory board. The two new advisory board members joining Genesys are Paul Smith, an internationally recognized geospatial leader and Major General (Dr) B Nagarajan, who is the pioneer in the field of developing Cadastre based land Information systems. With a team of 2000+ professionals, Genesys delivers expertise in Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering since its incorporation in 1997. The company’s map content initiatives have been the driving force for Genesys. Paul’s and Nagarajan’sstrategic and futuristic advice will lay the path for an advanced level of Geospatial Mapping, surveying and GIS capabilities in India. Speaking about his new assignment as advisory member at Genesys, an excited Paul Smith said, “I am very excited about the Genesys India map program and the capabilities that they have built in the geospatial content space. I believe India promises to be one of the largest geo markets as its economy grows and the new policy allows for geotech to be used. Genesys is well-positioned to be a leader in this emerging sector.” Major General (Dr) B Nagarajan has been awarded the National Geomatics Award for Applications in 2008 by the Indian Society of Geomatics. As an advisory board member at Genesys, he brings in the capacity to redefine Indian vertical datum with the highest level of precision. This will reinforce the position of Genesys as the first-choice as provider of unique and distinct Geospatial solutions and services in India. Commenting on the formulation of the Advisory Board, Sajid Malik, CMD, Genesys International Corporation Limited, said,“We welcome aboard Mr. Paul Smith and Major General (Dr) B Nagarajan as part of the Advisory Board. At Genesys International, we have always strived to create distinct benchmarks in the geospatial sector with the technology at hand. In addition to this, the expertise of this Advisory Board will greatly leverage the pan India content program of Genesys.” In recent months, owing to the positive support extended by the Government through varied policy announcements, the geospatial industry is poised for rapid development. Thus, investments made by Genesys International in Indian geospatial content and survey infrastructure will hold good in the future.

