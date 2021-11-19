Spanish airliner evacuated after landing in Coruna after threat received

A Spanish passenger plane belonging to the domestic airline Volotea was evacuated on Friday morning on landing in the northwestern city of Coruna after authorities received a threat, said a spokesperson for the national airport operator Aena.

All passengers were evacuated after the plane landed around 7:30 a.m. (0630 GMT), and the plane is currently parked away from the airport buildings and being inspected, she said.

Coruna's airport continued to operate normally.

