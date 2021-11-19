Left Menu

European stocks eye seventh straight week of gains

Accommodative monetary policies and a robust earnings season have helped investors look past a fresh COVID-19 surge and stronger-than-expected inflation numbers driving market bets that major central banks will tighten monetary policy. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday announced limits on public life for the unvaccinated amid a "very worrying" fourth wave of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:03 IST
European stocks eye seventh straight week of gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Friday, on track for their seventh straight week of gains, as a jump in commodity-related stocks, strong earnings and easy money policy boosted investor sentiment.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index added 0.3% as of 0811 GMT, trading just shy of record highs, with miners and oil stocks in the lead as commodity prices jumped. Accommodative monetary policies and a robust earnings season have helped investors look past a fresh COVID-19 surge and stronger-than-expected inflation numbers driving market bets that major central banks will tighten monetary policy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday announced limits on public life for the unvaccinated amid a "very worrying" fourth wave of COVID-19. Still, Frankfurt shares rose 0.3% in a broad market rally. French luxury group Hermes jumped 3.7% to a record high following talks that it may be added to the Eurostoxx 50 index during a December review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021