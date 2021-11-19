Left Menu

Japan govt announces stimulus package, calls for coordination with BOJ

Updated: 19-11-2021 14:18 IST
Japan's government on Friday unveiled a fresh stimulus package with spending worth 55.7 trillion yen ($487 billion) that it said would boost gross domestic product (GDP) by around 5.6%.

In the package, the government expressed hope that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) conduct appropriate monetary policy with a close eye on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, as well as market moves.

"We hope the BOJ shares a strong sense of urgency, and continues to coordinate closely with the government for an appropriate mix of fiscal and monetary policy," the government said in the package. ($1 = 114.2900 yen)

